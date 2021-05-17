South Windsor Mom Has Been Missing for a Week

A South Windsor mother has been missing for a week and the mayor plans to meet with the town manager and police chief today about the investigation.

Jessica Edwards, the 30-year-old mother of a 7-month-old baby boy, was last seen at 7 a.m. last Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She went to her mother’s house on Mother’s Day and South Windsor Police said Edwards’ husband told them he last saw his wife last Monday morning.

He said she got into a car with friends to go to a training session at Hartford Hospital, but didn't see the car or know the friends, according to police.

Jessica called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital last Monday, police said, her phone is off and her vehicle was left at her residence.

On Friday night, South Windsor police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit was called in to help search her condominium and her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

30-year-old Jessica Edwards, the mother of a 7-month-old baby boy, has been missing for days.

Edwards’ family is pleading for help to find her.

They said she is a loving, caring woman who is devoted to her baby.

“This is completely out of character. My sister is someone who won’t even let her son sleep for too long without getting up and looking at him, to make sure he’s OK,” Jessica’s sister, Yanique Edwards, said.

South Windsor Mayoy Andrew Paterna said the town is looking at all the resources they have to try and help in the effort to bring Jessica home safely.

The family organized a search for Jessica Friday in the area of the Riverfront Boat House in Hartford after. An organizer said she received three tips to search that area.

Police have searched the immediate area near where Edwards lives. They have used search dogs and searched by air, according to police. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of South Windsor Police, said investigators are need help from the community.

“This is not like her. This is certainly way out of character for her. She would never leave her 7-month-old," Mario Edwards, Jessica's brother, said.

South Windsor police said Friday that a device belonging to Jessica was pinged to a residence in Hartford and investigators are working with Hartford police.

Edwards is around 5-feet-3 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s disappearance, or anything that would help narrow the search, should call 860-644-2551.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip here or call the tip line at 860-648-6226.