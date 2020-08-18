South Windsor Police Warn of Fraud Targeting Santander ATM

South Windsor police are urging people to be cautious while using ATMs after learning about people using Santander Bank ATMs to fraudulently withdraw cash using fake debit cards.

South Windsor police Tweeted that Santander's fraud investigators are aware and investigating.

Santander's fraud investigators are aware and are currently investigating. If you believe you have been a victim of fraud or have any information regarding suspicious activity at this ATM, please contact us immediately (2/2). — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) August 18, 2020

“We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation,” Santander Bank said in a statement.

South Windsor police urge anyone who believes he or she is a victim of fraud or has any information about suspicious activity at the Santander ATM in town to contact them.