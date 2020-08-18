South Windsor

South Windsor Police Warn of Fraud Targeting Santander ATM

South Windsor police vehicle outside police station
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police are urging people to be cautious while using ATMs after learning about people using Santander Bank ATMs to fraudulently withdraw cash using fake debit cards.

South Windsor police Tweeted that Santander's fraud investigators are aware and investigating.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation,” Santander Bank said in a statement.

South Windsor police urge anyone who believes he or she is a victim of fraud or has any information about suspicious activity at the Santander ATM in town to contact them.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
