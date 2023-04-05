South Windsor

South Windsor Target Employee Accused of Taking $13,500 in Cash From Registers

NBC Bay Area

South Windsor police have arrested a Target employee who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store's registers over the course of two months.

Officers said they began an investigation in January after it was determined a 23-year-old Target employee had taken approximately $13,500 in cash from registers.

Authorities believe the thefts happened between December 2022 and January 2023.

The man turned himself into police on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant for a larceny charge. He was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear to appear in court on Wednesday.

