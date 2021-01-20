UConn Student From South Windsor Killed in Bolton Crash

A University of Connecticut student from South Windsor has died after a crash in Bolton on Friday.

State police said a truck was driving westbound on Route 6 approaching the intersection of Stony Road around 11:55 a.m.

A second vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Sarah Dinh, of South Windsor, was exiting Stony Road and pulled out onto Route 6 into the path of the truck, according to investigators.

The vehicles collided and the truck overturned, state police said.

The driver of the truck sustained a face/head injury and was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for his injuries, authorities added.

State police said Dinh was pronounced dead at the scene and was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

A spokesperson for UConn said Dinh was a freshman at the UConn Hartford campus who was majoring in actuarial science.

A passenger in Dinh's vehicle was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for a facial injury, but is expected to be treated and released, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.