South Windsor teen named Connecticut's Youth of the Year

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Emani Lee was named Connecticut’s Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford.

The South Windsor High School junior has been a member of the Southwest Club for the past six years. She will now represent the state at the regional Youth of the Year competition in New York City this June.

“It was definitely really uplifting,” said Lee. “I'm not going to lie, when I did my interview, I got a little bit emotional.”

Youth of the Year is the highest honor presented by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It recognizes outstanding leaders who exemplify the nonprofit’s mission and the impact clubs have in transforming kids’ lives.

“Now that people know me as the Youth of the Year, they know that I'm somebody that can be dependable and reliable,” said Lee. “Somebody that they can trust and, you know, somebody who’s worth giving their time to.”

Each year, six teens, including five regional representatives and a national military youth representative, advance to the National Youth of the Year Celebration. The winner will become the nonprofit’s spokesperson and receive a full-ride scholarship.

“A couple of years ago, I would have never expected myself to be in this position, because I was pretty timid,” said Lee. “So, I definitely want people to know that as long as you really push yourself, you can exceed your own expectations and do anything that you want.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves more than 3 million youth nationwide and provides safe, positive and inclusive environments for all.