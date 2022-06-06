South Windsor Town Council to Debate Gun Ordinance

Gun safety reform is on the agenda in South Windsor on Monday. It comes as the number of mass shootings around the country continue to rise.

South Windsor's town council is taking a closer look at their gun laws. The ordinance is up for debate at the Town Hall.

It would prohibit certain weapons from being carried inside of a municipal building. The ordinance would still allow pistols, revolvers and electronic defense weapons as long as the person carrying has the proper permit and the weapon is concealed.

This discussion comes just days after South Windsor's mayor issued a proclamation designating Friday as "National Gun Violence Awareness Day" in town.

People gathered in orange, a color meant to raise awareness about gun violence, and they pushed for change.

“Our tears have flowed as we watched the innocent people being murdered because preventative measures have not been put in place nationwide,” said South Windsor Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.