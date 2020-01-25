South Windsor Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

A woman from South Windsor has died and a woman from Hartford is in critical condition after a crash in Middletown on Friday night.

Officers were called to a 2-car crash on Washington Street around 11 p.m. Firefighters, Hunter's Ambulance and paramedics responded to the scene as well.

Investigators said they believe 38-year-old Leticia Lennon, of South Windsor, was driving westbound on Washington Street. A 17-year-old was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound in the right travel lane approaching the same area when Lennon crossed the solid double yellow lines and crashed into the Silverado.

According to police, Lennon was treated on scene and was later pronounced dead. A passenger in Lennon's vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The passenger, later identified as 38-year-old Cherise Sheff, of Hartford, is listed in critical condition.

Officers said the 17-year-old driver of the Silverado, a front seat passenger, identified as 54-year-old Kevin McAuliffe, of East Hampton, and a 17-year-old seated in the right rear passenger seat were all transported to Hartford Hospital. All were released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is requested to contact Officer Passacantando at (860) 638-4063.