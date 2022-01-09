Southbury Police Warn of Increase in Phone Scams

Police in Southbury are warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers trying to get your personal information.

The warning comes as police see an increase in phone scams across town.

One resident in particular was recently scammed out of a large amount of money after being told by a scammer that her grandson was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and needed bail money, according to police.

Authorities said the scammer then met with the resident at her home to take the money.

Police say you should not give out personal information over the phone, including your address, social security number, date of birth or credit card/bank account information.

Scammers tend to prey on the elderly community, officials warned.

"If you have older loved ones or neighbors, please continue to check on them and insure they are aware of potential scam phone calls," police said in a statement.