Southbury swears in its first ever police chief

The Town of Southbury has sworn in its first ever police chief.

Christopher Grillo was installed and became the town's first police chief last Thursday. He was joined by Southbury police officers and staff, along with other officers and dignitaries for the installation.

This comes after residents voted to change from the State Police Resident Trooper Program to an independent police department last year.

"As we make this transition, we are not just creating a police department; we are creating a legacy of safety, trust, and service that will be the foundation for generations to come," South Police Chief Chris Grillo said in a Facebook post.

"Together, as a community, we will build a department that reflects the values and strengths of our town," he added in the post.