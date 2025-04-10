Southbury to implement four-day work week for town employees

Southbury Town Hall just announced their new four-day workweek pilot program will start June. 1.

Town employees will be working the same number of hours weekly, but with new times.

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday: Closed

The town said the four-day work week will allow residents to have access to services in the evenings.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Employee and public feedback is welcome as the pilot program runs its course.

Town officials will determine if the four-day work week will be implemented for good in mid-August.

Other towns have adopted a similar work week schedule such as Redding, Plainville and Vernon, town officials said.

“We are excited to begin this pilot program to better serve both residents and employees and enhance their experience with the Town of Southbury," First Selectman Jeff Manville said.