Southbury Training School FD Chief Becomes First Black Female Fire Chief in New England

One woman is making incredible strides by becoming the first Black female fire chief to serve any department in New England.

Shelly Carter was honored at the State Capitol on Wednesday for her work, service and brand-new role.

Paving the path for women in public safety has been Carter's mission for years. She continues to lead by example as the newest Chief of the Southbury Training School Fire Department.

"I did not expect to be here in 1999," Carter said.

That was the year she joined Hartford Fire Department.

"I was pushing my son in a stroller and he saw a fire truck. This was back in 1998. They guys said come let your son see the fire truck and they talked me into taking the test, and I was like I can't take the test - I'm a girl," she said.

She quickly proved herself wrong. That conversation led to her 22-year career as a firefighter. Carter went on to become the Operations and Trainings Manager for the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Now, she's the first Black female fire chief to serve any department in New England.

"I am honored that this amazing profession has chosen me. So it is my responsibility, my obligation to be that mentor for folks across the country even," Carter said.

She wants to be that mentor especially for women and young girls.

In 2015, Carter founded the "Girl's Future Firefighter Camp." It's the first of its kind in Connecticut and provides hands-on training and instruction.

"So my goal is to be that mentor to other young ladies starting early now because I started at 29, now I'm teaching young girls at 13. Let's do this. You can be whatever you'd like to be," she said.

Carter has made one woman in particular extremely proud.

"I am 100 percent behind Shelly all the way. The vision that she has, I think it's awesome. I think if she continues to work at it, she'll help others climb the latter, also," Carter's mother Leona Wilson said.

Carter said she is proud to serve Southbury. Firefighting also runs in the family as she is married to a retired Hartford firefighter.