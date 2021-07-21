Southbury Warning Residents of Aggressive Coyotes, Rabies

Southbury Animal Control is warning residents about aggressive coyotes and rabies after an attack on a dog and other attempted coyote attacks.

A Facebook post from animal control said Southbury has experienced an uptick in rabid wildlife over the last two years and there were multiple attempted coyote attacks on dogs and their owners in the Platt Park and Traditions area on Tuesday.

They said a coyote attacked one dog, a veterinarian saw it for injuries and a rabies vaccination booster and the dog has been placed on 45-day strict confinement and will be monitored for any symptoms of rabies.

Southbury Animal Control said that if the pet hadn’t had rabies vaccinations, the dog might have been placed on a six-month quarantine, or even had to be euthanized.

Southbury Animal Control is also urging pet owners to supervise their pets and to be cautious of leaving them unattended outdoors, especially in the evening.

Symptoms of Rabies

unprovoked aggression

difficulty walking

and excess salivation.

If you or your pet have had contact with wildlife, call Southbury Animal Control and follow up with a healthcare provider and/or veterinarian, officials warn.

For further questions, or to report wildlife contact with a human or pet, call Southbury Animal Control at 203-262-0613.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website has information.

Learn more here.