Southeastern CT Preps for Storm

Crews across the state are preparing for a nor'easter that is expected to hit the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Southeastern Connecticut could see a mix with sleet and rain, which could keep final snow totals lower there. SECT is forecasted to get 5 to 12 inches.

Public works crews in Stonington have spent the last two days preparing for the storm.

"We have probably 500-600 tons of salt ready to go. We have to make sure that all of our trucks are filled, we have to have a good fuel supply," said Tom Curioso, highway supervisor for the Town of Stonington. "We literally want the guys to be able to drive in here when they are called in, get in the truck and immediately get out there."

Look at all of that salt! 500-600 tons. Stonington crews are prepared to work through the night. ❄️ @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/uSQXquyLd9 — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) December 16, 2020

Stonington Public Works will have 18 trucks on the road. They began pretreating the roads Wednesday night and will have crews working non-stop once the snow starts.

"We will be working around the clock until all of the roads are cleared off," said Curioso.

The town is prepared for a messy clean-up, with heavier snow expected along the shoreline. They say people can help by planning to stay home.

"If they can stay off the roads, stay off them," said Curioso.