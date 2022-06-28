Southern New England Planned Parenthood Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

In New Haven, Planned Parenthood is responding to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Days after decision and the fallout from the leaked draft back in May, they say they’ve already begun to see the changes. "Yes, we have seen patients traveling here from Texas already," said President & CEO of Southern New England Planned Parenthood Amanda Skinner.

Skinner also said when it comes to traveling for healthcare, people should be able to access it in their own communities. "I just feel like it’s incredibly important that when we consider that as a solution or alternative. It is not a solution or alternative to help, to try to help people overcome almost insurmountable barriers to access healthcare they should be able to access in their communities," she added.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was on hand to tour the facilities and speak to staff after Friday’s Supreme Court Ruling.

With an increase in demand, Planned Parenthood says their staff is more important now than ever.

"We’ve been working on increasing our work force and having the option now of our clinicians getting training to provide aspiration abortion. Will help us better meet the needs of the people of Connecticut and be better prepared for the patients who will travel here," said Southern New England Chief Medical Officer Nancy Stanwood.

Since the ruling, Planned Parenthood said they haven’t seen an increase in threats to the organization, but they are always ready. "We are in an organization that is direst under the best of circumstances so we are always prepared," said Skinner.

But even in what they call a trying situation, the Planned Parenthood team says they still feel encouraged. "I do find hope and I am heartened and I know we can be there for our patients here at Planned Parenthood in southern New England," said Skinner