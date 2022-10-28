Southington Benefit Concert Held Honoring Fallen Bristol Police Officers

For country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks, law enforcement has represented an important part of his life. Oaks had officers in his family and was a cadet when he was younger.

His song “He Bleeds Blue” paying tribute to the sacrifices of police officers across the country.

“They chose to do that to keep us safe and I think that’s very important for people to know that,” Oaks said.

His performance at the Cadillac Ranch in Southington, though, hit close to home. This concert will benefit the families of two fallen Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

“It was just in my heart that I had to be there, and I have to be there for them. This is not about the Jordan Oaks show. This for the families and for law enforcement,” Oaks said.

Proceeds from a concert at Cadillac Ranch in Southington Friday will go to Bristol police in honor of the two police officers who were killed while responding to a 911 call earlier this month.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould thanked people in the audience for their support.

“We have a mission statement at the Bristol Police Department and that’s 'To Protect and Serve the Community with Integrity and Professionalism' and that has never meant so much to me now seeing the community doing that for us right now,” Gould said.

A community Oaks says he hopes can heal through the power of song and music.

“It’s a complete honor and I’m humbled to be here and be for them,” he said.

Half of all the proceeds from this concert will go to the families of DeMonte and Hamzy.