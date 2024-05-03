Southington Drive-In announces summer movie lineup

In a sure sign that summer is coming soon, the Southington Drive-In has released its summer movie lineup.
This is the 15th year for the drive-in being owned by the community and run by volunteers. All proceeds are distributed to the drive-in's host nonprofit and civic organizations in the area, according to its Facebook post. The Southington Drive-In has distributed about $350,000 since the beginning, they said.
Summer Movie Lineup
- June 1: Jaws
- June 8: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- June 15: Paddington 2
- June 22: Trolls - Band Together
- June 29: Footloose
- July 6: Finding Dory
- July 13: Back to the Future
- July 20: Elvis
- August 3: Kung Fu Panda 4
- August 10: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- August 17: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- August 24: DC League of SuperPets
- August 31: Grease
- Sept. 7: Wonka
- Sept. 14: The Sandlot
Gates open at 6 p.m. on movie nights. The cost is $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins.