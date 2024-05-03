Southington

Southington Drive-In announces summer movie lineup

In a sure sign that summer is coming soon, the Southington Drive-In has released its summer movie lineup.

This is the 15th year for the drive-in being owned by the community and run by volunteers. All proceeds are distributed to the drive-in's host nonprofit and civic organizations in the area, according to its Facebook post. The Southington Drive-In has distributed about $350,000 since the beginning, they said.

Summer Movie Lineup

  • June 1: Jaws
  • June 8: Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • June 15: Paddington 2
  • June 22: Trolls - Band Together
  • June 29: Footloose
  • July 6: Finding Dory
  • July 13: Back to the Future
  • July 20: Elvis
  • August 3: Kung Fu Panda 4
  • August 10: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • August 17: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
  • August 24: DC League of SuperPets
  • August 31: Grease
  • Sept. 7: Wonka
  • Sept. 14: The Sandlot
Gates open at 6 p.m. on movie nights. The cost is $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins.

