Southington Drive-In Announces Summer Movie Schedule

Summertime brings the return of a number of fun activities across the state. One of those is watching movies under the stars at a drive-in theater.

The Southington Drive-In announced its summer lineup of movies for the 2023 summer season. The theater shows movies on Saturday nights during the summer.

The season will open with Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" on June 3.

There are a number of movies for kids, including "Minions: The Rise of Gru," but the schedule also includes blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick."

It's $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins at the drive-in at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

Here is full list of the movies this summer: