Southington Drive-In announces this summer's movie lineup

Summer is right around the corner and the Southington Drive-In has announced this summer's movie lineup.
The lineup is as follows:
- Saturday, May 31: Grease
- Saturday, June 7: Shrek
- Saturday, June 14: Trolls
- Saturday, June 21: Kung Fu Panda 4
- Saturday, June 28: Inside Out 2
- Saturday, July 5: Star Wars Return of the Jedi
- Saturday, July 12: Moana 2
- Saturday, July 19: The Wild Robot
- Saturday, August 2: Wicked
- Saturday, August 9: Batteries Not Included
- Saturday, August 16: Guardians of the Galaxy
- Saturday, August 23: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Saturday, August 30: Dirty Dancing
- Saturday, September 6: The Princess Bride
- Saturday, September 13: Jaws
The gates will open each Saturday at 6 p.m. and the movies will start at dark, which is about 30 minutes after sunset.
It costs $20 per car or walk-ins are $5 each. Cash only. Lawn chairs are welcome.