Southington Drive-In announces this summer's movie lineup

The Southington Drive-In.
Summer is right around the corner and the Southington Drive-In has announced this summer's movie lineup.

The lineup is as follows:

  • Saturday, May 31: Grease
  • Saturday, June 7: Shrek
  • Saturday, June 14: Trolls
  • Saturday, June 21: Kung Fu Panda 4
  • Saturday, June 28: Inside Out 2
  • Saturday, July 5: Star Wars Return of the Jedi
  • Saturday, July 12: Moana 2
  • Saturday, July 19: The Wild Robot
  • Saturday, August 2: Wicked
  • Saturday, August 9: Batteries Not Included
  • Saturday, August 16: Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Saturday, August 23: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
  • Saturday, August 30: Dirty Dancing
  • Saturday, September 6: The Princess Bride
  • Saturday, September 13: Jaws

The gates will open each Saturday at 6 p.m. and the movies will start at dark, which is about 30 minutes after sunset.

It costs $20 per car or walk-ins are $5 each. Cash only. Lawn chairs are welcome.

