Southington Drive-In announces this summer's movie lineup

Summer is right around the corner and the Southington Drive-In has announced this summer's movie lineup.

The lineup is as follows:

Saturday, May 31 : Grease

: Grease Saturday, June 7 : Shrek

: Shrek Saturday, June 14: Trolls

Trolls Saturday, June 21 : Kung Fu Panda 4

: Kung Fu Panda 4 Saturday, June 28 : Inside Out 2

: Inside Out 2 Saturday, July 5 : Star Wars Return of the Jedi

: Star Wars Return of the Jedi Saturday, July 12 : Moana 2

: Moana 2 Saturday, July 19 : The Wild Robot

: The Wild Robot Saturday, August 2 : Wicked

: Wicked Saturday, August 9 : Batteries Not Included

: Batteries Not Included Saturday, August 16 : Guardians of the Galaxy

: Guardians of the Galaxy Saturday, August 23 : E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Saturday, August 30 : Dirty Dancing

: Dirty Dancing Saturday, September 6 : The Princess Bride

: The Princess Bride Saturday, September 13: Jaws

The gates will open each Saturday at 6 p.m. and the movies will start at dark, which is about 30 minutes after sunset.

It costs $20 per car or walk-ins are $5 each. Cash only. Lawn chairs are welcome.