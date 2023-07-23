Southington Drive-In looking for background actors for feature film

The Southington Drive-In is looking for volunteers to be background actors for a feature film on Sunday.

The film Fakes is being filmed at the drive-in. They are looking for volunteers to be unpaid background actors.

"We're hoping to fill up the drive-in as much as we can, so tell your family and friends and join us for a night of fun," the drive-in posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone interested can fill out this Google Form or can email fakescasting@gmail.com.