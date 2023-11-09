Southington fire engine struck on I-84

One of the Southington Fire Department Fire Department’s fire engines was struck on Interstate 84 West while responding to a crash Wednesday night.

A vehicle struck a fire engine on I-84 West, between exits 33 and 32, just after 10 p.m. No members of the fire department were injured and they checked on the people in the other vehicle.

The fire engine that was struck was blocking the initial crash scene.

The fire department said policy dictates that there be a minimum of two apparatus for any highway incident to provide protection for crash victims and first responders and the procedure worked effectively and protected the public and responders from what could be a tragic incident.

