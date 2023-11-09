Southington

Southington fire engine struck on I-84

SOUTHINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT
NBC Connecticut

One of the Southington Fire Department Fire Department’s fire engines was struck on Interstate 84 West while responding to a crash Wednesday night.

A vehicle struck a fire engine on I-84 West, between exits 33 and 32, just after 10 p.m.  No members of the fire department were injured and they checked on the people in the other vehicle.

The fire engine that was struck was blocking the initial crash scene.

The fire department said policy dictates that there be a minimum of two apparatus for any highway incident to provide protection for crash victims and first responders and the procedure worked effectively and protected the public and responders from what could be a tragic incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us