Southington gun store employee accidentally shoots self in hand

A gun store employee in Southington was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

According to police, an employee of Lock N Load Firearm was handling a gun that was believed to be unloaded.

When he discharged the gun, he reportedly shot himself in the hand.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release details about the severity of the injury.

