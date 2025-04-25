Southington police arrest two men accused of hate crime

Southington police have arrested two men who are suspected of committing a hate crime.

Officers responded to Center Street just before midnight on Saturday, April 5 when they received a report that a man of Indian descent had been assaulted.

They learned that the man and a woman were walking along the sidewalk when two men started verbally accosting the man, using derogatory statements and racial slurs, police said.

At some point during the confrontation, one of the suspects, a 28-year-old Wolcott man, punched the male victim in the face, put him in a headlock and restricted his ability to breathe, according to police, and the other suspect, a 28-year-old Newington man, assault him as well.

The woman the victim was with and bystanders tied to intervene and the Wolcott man hit the woman several times, police said.

The male victim suffered a bloody nose, a broken tooth and cuts to his hand and knees, police said, and the female victim sustained some minor injuries to her face and legs.

Neither victim was transported to the hospital.

The Wolcott man was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the first degree; ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race; assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree; strangulation in the first degree; and breach of peace in the second degree.

The Newington man was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the first degree; ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, assault in the second degree; and breach of peace in the second degree.