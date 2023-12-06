Southington high schoolers organize Winter Fest for kids in foster care

Hundreds of children and families enjoyed activities at a merry after-school Winter Fest organized by Southington High School students.

Not only did it spread holiday cheer to the little kids attending, but the celebration is also helping kids in foster care across Connecticut. That cause means a lot to the student organizers.

From snapping photos with Santa Claus, to ornament making, cookie decorating and everyone in cozy pajamas, Winter Fest at Southington High School is putting people in the holiday spirit.

“We are inviting elementary school kids and their families to come and attend and participate in some super fun winter themed activities,” Reilly Bard, Southington High School sophomore and Winter Fest organizer, said.

Bard and Simonne Masse organized the event through the student leadership and service organization DECA.

While they hope the celebration puts a sparkle in the eyes of all the little kids attending, organizers also want to share that holiday magic with kids in foster care this season.

“We want to make sure that children who may not be able to get gifts from other ways can still be able to open something on Christmas,” Simonne Masse, Southington High School sophomore and Winter Fest organizer, said.

About 60 elementary school kids registered to attend Winter Fest, each one of them bringing a new toy or a $10 donation. All the toys and money raised are going to the Department of Children and Families' (DCF) Olive Branch shop.

“Reilly and Simonne, they’re the future. They’re our future and with their tender hearts and compassion, they’re making a huge difference,” Jacqueline Ford, DCF community outreach coordinator, said.

Ford runs the community space in Glastonbury, where families with DCF cases can pick out toys for free over the holidays.

“It just alleviates the burden that they’re carrying about making sure that the holiday is joyful for their kids,” Ford said.

Bard has collaborated with Ford before through years of volunteer work for DCF. In fact, as a fifth grader, Bard ran for Kid Governor, campaigning on supporting kids in foster care.

“I will create a Fostering Friendships blog,” Bard said in the campaign video she put out five years ago.

When she ultimately got a spot on the Kid Governor cabinet, Bard focused on welcoming all foster youth who enter a new school by ensuring them a seat at a lunch table and friendship in their new environment.

“Look around at your classmate, look around at the kids in your school,” she said as a fifth grader in the campaign video. “Chances are that there are many who have been or currently are in the foster care system.”

As a high schooler, Bard has created a group called Fostering Friendships to raise money and awareness for foster care and adoption programs.

One day, she dreams of becoming a foster mom herself.

“My close friends and families were adopted,” she said. “DCF is in a need of people being there and being able to take in kids.”

It’s something Masse now considers for her future, as well.

“Maybe after this, it will be a possibility,” Masse said.

For now, Bard and Masse are using Winter Fest to foster a festive season for kids in care.

“We can't wait to see our turnout and what we will get,” Bard said. “It's just amazing to know that we were able to get back to them.”