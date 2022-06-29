Southington Moving Truck Fire Destroys Belongings of Military Families

A moving truck fire that happened on Interstate 84 destroyed the belongings of two military families, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the truck stop on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Two military families were in the process of moving from one base to another when their truck caught fire.

Authorities said the fire extended into the cargo on board and the truck was tightly packed with home goods.

The families were being moved by a private contactor, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In order to get to the fire, firefighters had to take items out piece by piece. Fire officials said the families' belongings were destroyed.

Hartford Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services are responding to the scene. No one was injured during the fire.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.