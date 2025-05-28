Southington names softball field after TFC Aaron Pelletier

Southington's Town Council voted Tuesday to name a softball field after Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

TFC Pelletier was hit and killed on May 30, 2024, while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

He grew up in Southington and graduated from Southington High School in 2007.

In a unanimous vote, the Town Council agreed to name the softball field in the lower portion of Panthorn Park the Aaron M. Pelletier Field. Members of the council said they wanted to do something special ahead of the one year observance of Pelletier's death.

Trooper Pelletier's widow, Dominique, and his two young sons were at Tuesday's Town Council meeting for the vote.