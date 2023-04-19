Southington Parents Arrested After Police, DCF Investigation

Southington police have arrested the parents of two children after receiving two separate complaints and charged them with risk of injury to children and cruelty to persons.

The investigation started on June 21 when the Southington Police Department received an anonymous request to check on two children who were believed to have been neglected or abused and living in unsuitable conditions.

Southington Police said the state Department of Children and Families had received a similar complaint and DCF investigators found a strong odor of urine at the home, feces on the walls of the children’s bedroom and the home was full of clutter and garbage.

DCF Investigators worked with the parents, 31-year-old Brian Bushnell and 29-year-old Casimarie Castro, to clean the home and allowed the children to remain there.

Police said no signs of physical abuse were noted.

On July 5, DCF received a second complaint after a witness saw bruises on the two children and DCF investigators checked and noted that there was bruising on the children and one appeared very thin, police said.

The children were then removed from the home and put in temporary care of another family member.

Police said they couldn’t determine if the bruises were from physical abuse.

Police also said the door handle to the children’s bedroom was backward, so it could only be unlocked from the outside,

Bushnell told investigators that that the lock was inoperable, police said, and the lock was later returned to its proper position.

"The Department of Children and Families conducted a joint investigation with the Southington Police Department after allegations of child maltreatment were reported," DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said in a statement.

The department said that, given that this is a pending criminal investigation, and that the Department adheres to confidentiality, they are unable to release any further information

DCF said our youngest children are the most vulnerable when exposed to adverse circumstances and it takes the collective efforts of those throughout our community - professionals, neighbors and especially family members - to protect children.

On Feb. 16, police arrested Bushnell and Castro.

They have been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and cruelty to persons and were released on $20,000.

Bushnell is due in court on June 6 and Castro is due in court on June 2.

DCF said a reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.