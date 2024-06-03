Southington police announce detours, road closures during wake for TFC Aaron Pelletier

Southington police have announced a series of detours and road closures that will be in place for the calling hours for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

The calling hours will be held at Della Vecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main Street in Southington on Tuesday. They are open for family and friends from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and for members of the law enforcement community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The calling hours are not open to the general public.

TFC Pelletier was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a pickup truck while conducting a traffic stop on I-84 in Southington on Thursday.

The following detours and road closures will be in place Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to police.

Detours

All traffic traveling southbound on Route 10 will be detoured at the following intersections:

Eastbound traffic at Flanders Road

Westbound traffic at Curtis Street

All traffic traveling northbound on Route 10 will be detoured at the following intersections:

Eastbound traffic at Berlin Street

Westbound traffic at Columbus Avenue

Road closures

No traffic will be permitted on Route 10 beginning at the following intersections:

Southbound at Chapman Street

Northbound at Mill Street

Parking/shuttle for the services will be at:

Calendar House Senior Center, 388 Pleasant St, Southington

Joseph A DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St, Southington

The roads along these routes will be designated at "No Parking" and violators will be subject to towing and/or a fine, police said.

A funeral service will be held for TFC Pelletier at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Wednesday at 11 a.m.