Southington police announce parking restrictions for Apple Harvest Festival

It's almost time for some apple fritters!

The Apple Harvest Festival kicks off this Friday in Southington. It's a six-day event that takes place over the next two weekends. The festival draws in more than 100,000 people each year, according to organizers.

In addition to plenty of food, there will be entertainment, crafts, a parade, and a fireworks display.

Southington police have announced a series of parking restrictions around the festival.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1, and again from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8, the following streets will be posted as "No Parking" on both sides of the street:

Merrell Ave.

Oak St.

Academy Ln.

Academy St.

North Liberty St.

Vermont Ave.

Vermont Terr.

High St.

Hobart St.

Center St.

Center Pl.

Center Crt.

Columbus Ave.

Eden Ave

Liberty St.

Chestnut St.

Mill St. (North Main St to Water St.)

Berlin Ave. (Main St to Highwood Ave.)

North Main St. (Center St. to Mill St.)

West Center St. (Summer St. to Howard Ave.)

Woodruff St. (Berlin Ave. to Pleasant St.)

The Apple Festival parade will take place on Sunday Oct. 1 (rain date Oct. 8). The following streets will be posted as "No Parking" from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the parade:

Summer St.

Cowles Ave.

Elm St.

Church St.

Beecher St.

Matthews St.

Eden Pl.

West Main St.

Bristol St.

Knowles Ave.

Chestnut St. S.

Center St.

Water St.

Main St.

Speechley Ave.

Prospect St. (West St. to Summer St.)

Access to Coles Ave., Prospect St., Summer St., and Elm St., will be shut down at 11 a.m. on the day of the parade.

The festival's fireworks display is set to go off from the dog park on Mill Street on Saturday, Sept. 30 (rain date Saturday, Oct. 7). The section of Mill Street between North Main Street and Water Street will be blocked off beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will reopen at 11 p.m. that night. The dog park will be closed to the public beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information on the Apple Harvest Festival.