Southington Police Charge 3 With Vandalism at Factory Square

Police have arrested three people who are accused of vandalism at Factory Square in Southington in May and said the damage included flooding a bathroom, which caused damage to the lobby.

Officers responded to Factory Square, which is located at 168 Center St., on the afternoon of May 18 to investigate reports of vandalism.

Property managers told investigators that three people had gone inside during the evening of May 16, stayed there after normal closing time and flooded a bathroom, which spread into the lobby and caused damage, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the people entering the property and repeatedly going in and out of the bathrooms while the flooding was happening, police said.

Police charged a 19-year-old Waterbury man, an 18-year-old New Britain woman and a 20-year-old man with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and additional charges.

Police said the 19-year-old was seen in the videos riding a scooter in the lobby, the bathroom hallway, and on a display in the front entrance of the business, contributing to an estimated $1,150 in property damage.