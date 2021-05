The 24-year-old son of Southington's police chief has been arrested on a sexual assault charge.

Mark Daly turned himself in on May 14, according to Southington police.

He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Daly is accused of having sexual contact with a 19-year-old woman without her consent.

Police confirm he is the son of Chief John Daly.

Mark Daly was released on a $500 bond. He is scheduled to be in New Britain Superior Court on May 28.