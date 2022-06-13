Southington Police Investigate Report of Stabbing on I-84

Southington police are investigating a report of a stabbing on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Queen Street and Interstate 84 at 12:23 a.m. Sunday and spoke with the victim, who was being treated at an area hospital.

The victim initially provided conflicting information about where he’d been stabbed happened, reporting, Southington, Plainville, and I-84, police said.

In a later statement, the victim reported that he’d left a location in Southington and was on Interstate 84 East when a gold Toyota Prius sped up behind him, got close to his bumper, sped up, slowed down and turned the high beams on and off, police said.

The victim told officers he felt a bump from the rear of his vehicle and pulled over.

When he got out of his vehicle, the Prius stopped closely behind and a man in his 30s got out, approached the victim and stabbed him in the left side, he told police.

The Prius driver quickly got back in his vehicle, backed up and fled east on I-84, police said. He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

After he was stabbed, the victim said, he got back into his vehicle, called 911 and took exit 32 off I-84 and waited for police to arrive.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Lopa at 860-378-1644.