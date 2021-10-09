Southington Police Presence Up as Hundreds Attend Apple Harvest Festival

There is an increased police presence at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival for the event's last weekend to ensure the safety of the public.

This comes just a week after a teen was stabbed following an altercation at the festival and another teen was charged with assault in the first degree, police said. The stabbing left a 16-year-old in the hospital.

Extra officers and police cars could be seen on hand in and around the festival.

The extra security, along with the spacing, made some families feel a little more comfortable.

"There's a lot of good vibes here, we came a couple of years ago but definitely good vibes," said Tina Robinson, who attended the festival with her family. "We're all kind of scattered around the festival but we're just happy to be here for the apple fritters."

The town's Apple Harvest Festival is welcoming back visitors after cancelling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the festival returning in-person this year, people made sure to show up for the fun and lots of activities.

"The apple fritters are so worth it," said Becca Ledewitz, who lives in New Jersey. "I heard the Apple Festival was happening so I had to come by and have some apple fritters, it's been a few years since I've had some."

Aside from the food, people enjoyed rides and supported some of the vendors.

"I really enjoy the people and it's amazing to be back with a lot of great people," said Jerry Knight who owns JJ's Fashion. "It's great to be back and to be able to have my tent here and customers stop by for a few items."

The last day of the festival is Oct. 10, doors open at noon and close at 5 p.m.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the festival organizers about the added police presence but they had no comment.