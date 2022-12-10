Southington

Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam

Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment.

Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents.

According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name.

Investigators said they can assist with any questions or concerns related to fraudulent incidents.

For more information on how to protect yourself from fraudulent incidents and how to report them, click here.

