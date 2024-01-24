Southington school community mourns assistant girls' basketball coach after sudden passing

Southington’s assistant girls’ basketball coach, Bill Queen, passed away suddenly and the school will be providing support for the students and staff as they begin to grieve. They also plan to postpone the game against South Windsor that was scheduled for Thursday night.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our Assistant Girls' Basketball Coach, Bill Queen. Our entire community mourns the loss of a dedicated coach, mentor, and friend,” Steve Madancy, the superintendent of Southington Public Schools, said in a statement.

Our entire community mourns the loss of a dedicated coach, mentor, and friend. Southington Superintendent Steve Madancy

School officials met with the basketball team members and their parents on Tuesday evening to allow them some quiet time in the building to come together, process their grief and support one another as a team, according to school officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said school counseling staff is ready to support students and staff on Wednesday morning and over the next several days as assistance is needed.

“May we find strength in each other as we navigate this challenging time together. Coach Queen’s memory will forever live on in the spirit of the athletes he inspired and the positive influence he had on our school community.” Madancy said.

Following is the full statement that Superintendent Madancy sent to families on Tuesday evening.

Dear Southington Public Schools Family,

It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our Assistant Girls' Basketball Coach, Bill Queen. Our entire community mourns the loss of a dedicated coach, mentor, and friend.

Coach Queen played a crucial role in shaping the experiences of our student-athletes. His unwavering commitment to the growth and development of each player, both on and off the court, made him an integral part of our girls' basketball family. His passion for the game and genuine care for the well-being of our athletes leaves a lasting impact that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

During this difficult time, Southington School's thoughts and prayers are with Coach Queen's family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to those who shared in his journey and were touched by his kindness, guidance, and positivity.

We will have counseling staff on hand tomorrow morning at Southington High School, ready to support any students or families in need.

May we find strength in each other as we navigate this challenging time together. Coach Queen’s memory will forever live on in the spirit of the athletes he inspired and the positive influence he had on our school community.

Steve Madancy, Superintendent of Southington Public Schools