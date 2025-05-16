Southington teens go viral for act of kindness at Hartford Hospital

A video of an act of kindness at Hartford Hospital is going viral on TikTok.

Liliana Bera and Evan Jekubovich, seniors at Southington High School, spent a date night in April making other people’s day.

“I saw a TikTok that was like similar, and we had nothing to do, and I really wanted to do it as our four-month anniversary date,” Bera said. “We went to Target to get some notes, pens, and a bunch of flowers.”

The teens drove over to Hartford Hospital, where they left flowers and notes with uplifting messages written on them, on the windshields of vehicles.

“[They said] one step at a time, get better, you’ll get through this,” Bera and Jekubovich recounted.

The couple gave the extra flowers to the woman working in the parking garage, they said.

They recorded the whole thing, and then posted it on TikTok, where it’s reached hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

“We just wanted to inspire other people how we were inspired,” Bera said, “and so we wanted to make a little post about it. We didn’t expect it to go viral.”

The video ended up reaching Amel Zubeidy, whose car had been among the ones chosen.

“I was at the hospital, spent the night with my daughter,” Zubeidy said. “She was there for 10 days actually, and I went to go home after a very, very difficult day, and when I got to the parking lot and saw two purple flowers with a note, it was a surprise. When I read the note, it was so nice. It gave me [a] feeling like someone felt my pain without knowing anything. It told me, you are not alone.”

The couple said they just wanted to make someone’s day, and inspire others to do the same.

“We both know how it is to visit people in a hospital, be in the hospital, and it’s nice to have something nice when you’re leaving when something hard is happening to you,” Bera said. “I hope that it inspires others to do better and be the better version of themselves and help people who need help during hard times.”

“My mom is a nurse as well so I hear a lot of stories about what goes on in a hospital, so I think it’s just nice to do something like this for people,” Jekubovich added. “I think it was important to just post something that’s inspiring online so people can see that other people are doing good so they can do good too.”