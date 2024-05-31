Southington to hold moment of silence for fallen TFC Aaron Pelletier

The Town of Southington will hold a moment of silence to honor Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

TFC Pelletier died in the line of duty when he was hit by a pickup truck while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington on Thursday afternoon.

A nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, TFC Pelletier was working overtime as part of a high-visibility vehicle enforcement grant, meant to cut down on fatalities on Connecticut highways, according to state police. He had pulled over a vehicle because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver accused of hitting him, 44-year-old Alex Oyola-Sanchez, of Hartford, left the scene and was arrested a short time later along I-84 in Farmington, state police said.

Trooper Pelletier grew up in Southington and still lived there with his wife and their two young sons. He was a 2007 graduate of Southington High School.

The chairman of the Town Council, Paul Chaplinsky Jr., issued a letter Friday inviting Southington residents to participate in a moment of silence at 2:36 p.m. on Monday. That will take place exactly four days after TFC Pelletier lost his life.

"He exemplified the highest standards of service and sacrifice, and his loss is a profound tragedy for his family, friends, colleagues, and all of us who call Southington home," Chaplinsky said in the letter. "Let us all wrap our collective and supportive arms around the Pelletier family, as they try to make sense and cope with this tragic event.