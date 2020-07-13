Southington

Southington Town Council to Discuss Future of Columbus Statue

When the town council in Southington meets tonight, they will be discussing the future of a Christopher Columbus statue located outside the John Weichsel Municipal Center on North Main Street.

Several cities and towns across the state as well as across the country have removed monuments to Columbus amid calls for racial justice.

A petition on Change.org to remove the statue in Southington has almost 11,000 signatures.

The town council meeting begins at 7 a.m. and residents can take part virtually.

This article tagged under:

Southingtonchristopher columbus
