Bradley Airport

Southwest Flight Diverted to Bradley Airport Due to ‘In-Flight Issue'

By Angela Fortuna

A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Bradley International Airport Monday night after reporting an "in-flight issue."

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the plane was reporting an issue and was subsequently diverted to Windsor Locks.

The plane landed safely at about 8:45 p.m. The CAA said there was no impact to airport operations.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bradley AirportSouthwest Airlines
