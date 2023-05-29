Southwest Flight Diverted to Bradley Airport Due to ‘In-Flight Issue'

A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Bradley International Airport Monday night after reporting an "in-flight issue."
The Connecticut Airport Authority said the plane was reporting an issue and was subsequently diverted to Windsor Locks.
The plane landed safely at about 8:45 p.m. The CAA said there was no impact to airport operations.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.