Bradley International Airport

Southwest to Fly Nonstop From Bradley Airport to Nashville

NBC Universal, Inc.

Southwest Airlines will be making daily nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said departure flights will leave from Bradley International Airport at 6:10 p.m. EST and arrive at Nashville International Airport at 7:50 p.m. CST.

The inbound flights leave Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m. CST and arrive at Bradley International Airport at 10:40 p.m. EST.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

MEGHAN MARKLE 2 hours ago

‘Leave Him the Hell Alone': ‘Ted Lasso' Star Comes to Defense of Prince Harry

hannah waddingham 4 hours ago

‘Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham on Prince Harry: ‘Leave Him the Hell Alone'

travel 5 hours ago

[LX-NATL] Dreaming of a Long-Delayed Vacation? An Expert Says Plan Ahead to Get the Best Deals

“Nashville is a popular destination that also offers key connectivity to major destinations across Southwest’s west coast network,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, said in a statement. “The launch of this service significantly enhances our nonstop offering for our travelers and with its introduction we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Southwest Airlines.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Travelers can book flights on Southwest's website.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International AirportSouthwest AirlinesSouthwest Airlines at Bradley Airport
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us