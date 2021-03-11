Southwest to Fly Nonstop From Bradley Airport to Nashville

Southwest Airlines will be making daily nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said departure flights will leave from Bradley International Airport at 6:10 p.m. EST and arrive at Nashville International Airport at 7:50 p.m. CST.

The inbound flights leave Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m. CST and arrive at Bradley International Airport at 10:40 p.m. EST.

“Nashville is a popular destination that also offers key connectivity to major destinations across Southwest’s west coast network,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, said in a statement. “The launch of this service significantly enhances our nonstop offering for our travelers and with its introduction we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Southwest Airlines.”

Travelers can book flights on Southwest's website.