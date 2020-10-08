Southwest to Fly Nonstop from Bradley to Nashville

Southwest will begin nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Nashville next year.

The service to Nashville will start in March 2021 and there will be two flights per day. One will leave Bradley at 3 p.m. EST and arrives at 4:50 p.m. CST. The other will leave Nashville at 10:25 a.m. CST and arrives at 2:05 p.m. EST

“Southwest is excited to offer travelers from Bradley International Airport (BDL) daily service to the vibrant city of Nashville beginning in March 2021. In addition to offering Music City as a nonstop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport,” Brian Parrish, spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. “We appreciate the continued support from New England customers, and the Southwest Team is always ready to welcome BDL travelers with our legendary hospitality, low fares, and our Bags Fly Free offering for every customer.”

“Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key connectivity to major destinations across the west coast,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “This is a significant addition to our route network with an airline that has been an important partner at Bradley International Airport for more than 20 years. We thank Southwest for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley Airport and our market.”

You can book flights on the Southwest Airlines website.