Space Heater Sparks Fire at Hamden Home: FD

A space heater is to blame for causing a fire at a home in Hamden over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire on Smith Drive on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers said they received numerous phone calls from neighbors reporting the fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from a back bedroom window and the fire had spread from the bedroom to the hallway.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Investigators said the single-story home sustained significant smoke damage and is currently uninhabitable. The only resident of the home was not in the home at the time of the fire and is currently staying with family, according to fire officials.

Authorities said a space heater had been left on in the back bedroom and ignited nearby combustibles. Residents are reminded to turn off space heaters when nobody is present in the room and should be kept three feet away from furniture, draperies and other combustible items.