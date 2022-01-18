Space Station Visible Tuesday Evening

Skygazers, on your marks.
The International Space Station will fly high in the sky Tuesday evening over Connecticut.
The Space Station becomes visible in the SW sky at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. It'll be visible for four minutes with a max height of 75 degrees.
This is only the first of a few flyovers at a height visible at most locations this week. Here are the other flyovers through the end of the week:
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Time: 5:37 p.m.
- Visible: 6 minutes
- Max Height: 42°
- Appears/Disappears:10° above SSW/15° above ENE
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Time: 6:26 p.m.
- Visible: 4 min
- Max Height: 42°
- Appears/Disappears: 10° above WSW/32° above NNE
Friday, Jan. 21
- Time: 5:38 p.m.
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 68°
- Appears/Disappears: 10° above WSW/12° above NE
Cloud cover might impact a few of these timeframes, especially Wednesday evening.