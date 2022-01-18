Space Station Visible Tuesday Evening

Skygazers, on your marks.

The International Space Station will fly high in the sky Tuesday evening over Connecticut.

. @Space_station flyover this evening and it's looking good to see it overhead with just a few clouds!#NBCCT pic.twitter.com/OF3WDJ6KiY — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) January 18, 2022

The Space Station becomes visible in the SW sky at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. It'll be visible for four minutes with a max height of 75 degrees.

This is only the first of a few flyovers at a height visible at most locations this week. Here are the other flyovers through the end of the week:

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Time: 5:37 p.m.

Visible: 6 minutes

Max Height: 42°

Appears/Disappears:10° above SSW/15° above ENE

Thursday, Jan. 20

Time: 6:26 p.m.

Visible: 4 min

Max Height: 42°

Appears/Disappears: 10° above WSW/32° above NNE

Friday, Jan. 21

Time: 5:38 p.m.

Visible: 6 min

Max Height: 68°

Appears/Disappears: 10° above WSW/12° above NE

Cloud cover might impact a few of these timeframes, especially Wednesday evening.