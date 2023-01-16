Special Election to Be Held in February to Fill Office After Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams

A special election will be held in February for voters to come together and choose a representative for the 100th Assembly District after the tragic death of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams.

Williams was killed in a crash early on the morning of Jan. 5, hours after he was sworn in for what would have been his third term representing parts of Middletown.

State police said the driver of the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north on Route 9 South in Cromwell just before 1 a.m. when the crash happened.

A private memorial service was held Saturday for Williams. A public event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at The First Cathedral at 1151 Blue Hills Ave. in Bloomfield, according to the obituary for Williams.

Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 28 to hold special elections to fill three Connecticut House of Representatives seats.

In addition to the election for the 100th Assembly District, which Williams represented, there will be elections for the 6th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Hartford and West Hartford and was most recently held by Edwin Vargas, and for the 148th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Stamford and was most recently held by Daniel Fox.

Vargas submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 3 and Fox submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 4.

State law requires the governor to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued.

A news release from the governor’s office said Lamont issued the writs for each of these districts on Friday, Jan. 13.