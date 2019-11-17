Special Olympics Athletes and Hartford Wolf Pack Raise Money for Bowl-A-Thon

Once a year, the Hartford Wolf Pack spends the morning off the ice and in the bowling alley to support Special Olympics Connecticut.

“It’s a really cool experience,” said Wolf Pack defenseman Mason Geertsen. “You know, everybody’s so happy to be here and I always have a ton of fun," he said.

Lessard Lanes in Plainville hosted the annual Bowl-A-Thon this year, where Special Olympics athletes got to bowl alongside their favorite members of the Wolf Pack.

“Right now, I’m having a ball,” said Special Olympics athlete Mark Vanschelt from Windsor.

“It’s such a breath of fresh air to see all of these athletes come together and play, on one team, as a unit,” Special Events Coordinator Taryn Prostano said.

To get on the lanes, teams had to raise a minimum of $200.

The funds raised ensure athletes like Mark can continue to train and play with their Special Olympics teams across the state all year long.

“We play year round, we know how expensive it is and it’s nice to be helping these guys out,” Geertsen said.

“It’s amazing, it’s heartwarming, it’s encouraging,” added Prostano. “It’s just a great way to get the community involved and raising money for a really great cause.”