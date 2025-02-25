Special Olympics Connecticut athlete gets support for 2025 Winter Games

The 2025 Winter Games, run by Special Olympics Connecticut, are taking place the first weekend of March, and excitement for each competition is beginning to rise.

“I love it so much,” Christopher Amadeo, who competes with the Oxford Special Olympics team, said.

The 29-year-old from Bethany has been a Special Olympics Connecticut athlete for 15 years. This weekend, he’ll be taking part in the snowshoeing competition set to take place at Eversource in Windsor.

Other games will also take place on Saturday and Sunday at different venues across the state.

As each venue prepares for the fun, Amadeo is welcoming a special someone by his side for the opening ceremony.

“Hopefully I’m there for encouragement and just, I want him to have a good time,” Billy Christopoulos, a family friend of the Amadeos, said.

Christopoulos works as a chief natural has distribution mechanic at Eversource. When he learned Amadeo would be competing at his company, he knew he had to get involved as a volunteer.

This after being inspired by Amadeo when he first saw him interacting with other athletes a few years ago.

“It just it put such a smile on my face just to see them enjoying themselves so much with no worries,” Christopoulos said.

And while Amadeo admits that he used to let his competitive side get the best of him, he’s since shifted his focus.

“Because, it’s not all about winning, it’s all about having fun,” Amadeo said.

It’s a type of fun Amadeo’s father, Sal, encourages others to get involved in.

“Get involved. it’s a wonderful organization, the Special Olympics. You know, the people are so dedicated to these kids, it’s great,” Sal Amadeo said.

The 2025 Winter Games will take place on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.

NBC Connecticut is a proud media sponsor of the event and will be in attendance.