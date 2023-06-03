Special Olympics Connecticut Kicks Off 2023 Summer Games

June is a busy month for Special Olympics Connecticut. This weekend and next weekend mark the 2023 Summer Games.

Organizers say nearly 1,600 athletes of all abilities are expected to participate in the summer games this year.

On Saturday, there's soccer, swimming and tennis going on at Fairfield University.

Ninety-eight athletes are also participating in cycling at the Yale West campus. There are a variety of courses including a five-meter and a 10-kilometer race.

"The athletes have so much pride in owning their bikes that it's just such a great sport. We love to see them as they advance and start to do a little longer races," said cycling venue director Karen Kalenauskas.

Athletes told us they started biking when they were young and cannot wait to get on their bikes on Saturday.

"I feel great. I'm excited. I'm happy. I look forward to it," said Gina Zetye, of Oxford.

"I feel that it's special because it makes me strong," added Vincent Acquaotta, of Windsor Locks.

The athletes spend weeks practicing for these big events, which work to bring people together from all over the state.

Next weekend, athletes will compete in track and field, racewalking and wheelchair events.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.