Special Olympics underway in CT for hundreds of athletes

Special Olympics athletes and coaches opened up this years' winter games on Saturday morning with a ceremony introducing all the teams from across the state.

“It’s hard not to be addicted to the energy that you feel here today,” said the Special Olympics games co-chair Tracey Alston. “These athletes are amazing, and they do such a great job. I just love seeing all the races.”

The games give athletes living with intellectual disabilities a chance to compete in several events including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, figure skating, speed skating and more.

“Special Olympics is the best,” said Manchester athlete Kimberly Malan. “Being in the Special Olympics is like the biggest family.”

The two-day event is just one part of the year-round sports that Special Olympics Connecticut offers that provides athletic opportunities to thousands of athletes across the state.

“Having fun is the right thing to do,” said Bethlehem athlete Liam Hibbard. “It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about having fun.”