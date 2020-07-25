new haven

Spike in Overdoses Reported in New Haven, Greater New Haven Region: City Officials

City officials are reporting a spike in overdoses in New Haven and the greater New Haven region.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the area has been experiencing a spike in overdoses in the last several days.

Officials believe the overdoses are from heroin laced with fentanyl.

“The increase in overdoses is deeply concerning, and we are tracking it closely. Substance Use Disorder is impacting many in our community. Please look out for each other and seek support if you need it," Elicker said.

If someone you know experiences an overdose, you're urged to call 911 immediately.

