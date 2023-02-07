Spike Lee to Speak at Southern Connecticut State University

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is going to be at Southern Connecticut State University in the spring for “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee.”

The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the university’s Lyman Center.

Lee will deliver remarks at the 2023 Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture and then there will be a moderated discussion.

Tickets are on sale for members of the Southern community and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tickets are:

$50 for premium seating in Main Sections M1-M6

$40 for regular seating – Upper Sections U1-U12

$30 for SCSU faculty and staff with a valid ID, active alumni. SCSU student guests (limit 2)

$20 SCSU students with a valid ID

The VIP Reception Package is $150 per person and includes premium seating, post-lecture reception with photo opportunity, and autographed copy of Spike Lee’s most recent book “Spike.”

A portion of the proceeds will support Southern’s Endowed Awards of Excellence, which is a merit-based scholarship program.