Spike Lee to Speak at Southern Connecticut State University

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is going to be at Southern Connecticut State University in the spring for “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee.”

The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the university’s Lyman Center.

Lee will deliver remarks at the 2023 Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture and then there will be a moderated discussion.

Tickets are on sale for members of the Southern community and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday. 

Tickets are:

  • $50 for premium seating in Main Sections M1-M6
  • $40 for regular seating – Upper Sections U1-U12
  • $30 for SCSU faculty and staff with a valid ID, active alumni. SCSU student guests (limit 2)
  • $20 SCSU students with a valid ID 

The VIP Reception Package is $150 per person and includes premium seating, post-lecture reception with photo opportunity, and autographed copy of Spike Lee’s most recent book “Spike.”

A portion of the proceeds will support Southern’s Endowed Awards of Excellence, which is a merit-based scholarship program.

