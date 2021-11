Spirit Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Miami starting today.

The new service to Miami International Airport will operate daily year-round, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The inaugural flights will depart from BDL to MIA: at 8:10 p.m. and arrive at 11:30 p.m. and depart MIA to BDL at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at 6:46 p.m.

Learn more about non-stop flights from Bradley here.